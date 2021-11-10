Afghan crisis will have implications for neighbours too: Ajit Doval

Chairing an eight-nation dialogue hosted by India, Doval said that it was time to have close consultations among the regional countries on the Afghan situation

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday (November 10) said that the recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for residents of the country, but also for the neighbouring regions.

Chairing an eight-nation dialogue hosted by India on the Afghan crisis, Doval in his opening remarks said that it was time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

India is hosting the dialogue to arrive at a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

“We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country,” Doval said.

“These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region,” Doval said adding that he hopes the deliberations will be productive and help the people in Afghanistan while also enhancing “our collective security”.

“This is a time for close consultations amongst us,” Doval said.

