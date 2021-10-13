Afghanistan shouldn’t become a source of terrorism: Modi at G20 summit

At the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, PM Modi recalled over 500 development projects implemented by India in Afghanistan.

In his virtual address at the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday (October 12), Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to ensure that the Afghan territory does not become a source of terrorism, regionally or globally.

Modi appreciated the initiative to assess the current situation. In the summit chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, issues related to humanitarianism, terrorism and human rights issues in Afghanistan with the rise of the Taliban’s control were discussed.

In the last two decades, India has been supporting the socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan, Modi said, quoting India’s centuries-old ties with Afghanistan. India has helped implement over 500 development projects in Afghanistan.

A statement released by the government read, “He conveyed that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition. He emphasized the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.”

He emphasized the need to jointly fight against radicalisation, terrorism and also against drugs and arms in the region.

Modi called for an “inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities.” He also backed the United Nation’s role in Afghanistan and emphasized support for the UN Security Council resolution 2593 pertaining to Afghanistan.