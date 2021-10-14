Tata’s Punch passes global safety tests with 5-star ratings

Punch is the third vehicle from the Tata stable after Altroz (January 2020) and Nexon (December 2018) to receive the safety recognition from Global NCAP

Tata Motors’ all-new micro SUV – Punch – has received 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating for child occupant protection from Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), a UK-based charity working towards motor vehicle safety standards worldwide.

Punch is the third vehicle from the Tata stable after Altroz (January 2020) and Nexon (December 2018) to receive the safety recognition from Global NCAP.

The Tata Punch was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages.

Advertisement

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Our test procedures demonstrate Tata’s progress in becoming one of the safety leaders in the Indian market with our current protocols. As the protocols evolve to include electronic stability control (ESC), side impact head protection and pedestrian protection, we would encourage Tata to maintain this leadership position.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It remains disappointing that not all car makers in the Indian market have such a strong commitment to safety improvements.”

Tata Punch is the smallest sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the company’s India line-up. Punch was earlier scheduled to be launched on October 20, 2021, but the company has now officially declared that it will happen sooner i.e. on October 18, 2021.

Also read: Smartphones to be dearer as makers struggle with chip shortage

According to the company press release, Tata Punch is built on the modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. Its tall stance, high ground clearance, and commanding driving position provide the user a commanding view of the road.

The Punch has dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, Perimetric Alarm System, reverse parking camera, driver & co-Driver seat belt reminders, tire puncture repair kit and Brake Sway Control.

Bookings for the small SUV are open and the prospective customers can book this sub-compact SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 online on Tata Motors’ official website or offline by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership.