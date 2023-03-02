Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms top panel, asks SEBI to submit report

The SC bench has asked the stock market regulator SEBI to submit its report in a sealed cover within two months

The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 2) has formed an expert panel to probe into the allegations raised against the Adani Group. (Representational image)

The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 2) ordered the setting up of a panel headed by ex-apex court judge A M Sapre to probe the recent share crash after the Adani-Hindenburg report came out.

The top court directed the Centre, financial statutory bodies, SEBI chairperson to cooperate with the high-level committee. The probe panel has been asked to submit its report within two months.

Former judges OP Bhat, JP Devdatt are also part of six-member probe committee. Other members are Nandan Nilekani, K V Kamath and Somesekharan Sundaresan.

The SC has also asked stock market regulator SEBI to submit its report in a sealed cover within two months.

