Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms top panel, asks SEBI to submit report

The SC bench has asked the stock market regulator SEBI to submit its report in a sealed cover within two months

The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 2) ordered the setting up of a panel headed by ex-apex court judge A M Sapre to probe the recent share crash after the Adani-Hindenburg report came out.

The top court directed the Centre, financial statutory bodies, SEBI chairperson to cooperate with the high-level committee. The probe panel has been asked to submit its report within two months.

Former judges OP Bhat, JP Devdatt are also part of six-member probe committee. Other members are Nandan Nilekani, K V Kamath and Somesekharan Sundaresan.

The SC has also asked stock market regulator SEBI to submit its report in a sealed cover within two months.