Mumbai police raid Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu house

The Mumbai crime branch on Friday (July 23) raided actor Shilpa Shetty’s house in Juhu in connection with the Raj Kundra pornography case.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a cryptic Instagram story on Thursday night (July 22) — her first since Kundra was arrested on July 19.

The insta story seems to be a page out James Thurber’s book. She focused on a quote which said: “The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is.”

The post also dealt with challenges: “I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today.”

On Friday, a Mumbai court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and have two children. Shilpa Shetty’s new film, Hungama 2, released on Friday. It has been directed by Priyadarshan. She also judges a dance reality show on a popular Hindi entertainment channel.