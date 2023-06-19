Actor Rashmika Mandanna duped of Rs 80 lakh by long-time manager: Report

The actor who has fired the manager is yet to release an official statement on the issue

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been allegedly duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager, who had been handling her finances since the beginning of her career, reports said.

The actor who has fired her manager is yet to release an official statement on the same, Pinkvilla reported.

“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” Pinkvilla said quoting sources.

The report said that one of the reasons why Rashmika hasn’t made the ‘scam’ public could be her ugly experience with hate messages and trolls.

The actor, who has been mercilessly trolled over various issues in the past few months, recently opened up about the mental toll social media trolling took on her.

In an interview, she said the surge of hate comments she received on social media also pushed her consider quitting acting at a certain point.

“People are having a problem with my body. If I work out too much, I look like a man. If I don’t work out too much, I’m too fat. If I talk too much, she’s too cringe. If I don’t talk at all, oh, it’s attitude. I’m like people will have a problem with me breathing and not breathing as well. So what do you want me to do? Should I leave? Should I stay?” she said in the interview.

The actor, who primarily works in the south Indian film industry and rose to fame with the south blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, was recently seen in Bollywood film Mission Majnu. She is currently working on Pushpa 2.

