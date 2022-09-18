AAP conclave: Kejriwal unveils 6-point agenda to make India No. 1

“BJP is rattled. Several news channel owners, editors in Gujarat were warned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor Hiren Joshi against giving coverage to AAP," Kejriwal said.

To make India the number one country in the world, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-point agenda on Sunday (September 18).

“We must create an alliance of the 130 crore people to make India the world’s number one country,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said at the party’s national conclave of its MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives in Delhi.

According to reports, his six-point agenda to make India No. 1 is, “Providing better healthcare facilities for all, five years to alleviate poverty in India, employment for every youth, security and equal opportunity for women, world-class infrastructure and full prices for crops for farmers.”

Also read: Delhi Waqf Board case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day police custody

Advertisement

The party’s first-ever ‘Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan’ is being presided by Kejriwal and the party will deliberate extensively on its national expansion plan with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party said.

The conclave has been convened amid a fierce faceoff between the Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run up to the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year.

“The Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, being organised for the first time, on Sunday will bring together all the elected representatives of the party from various states,” the AAP said in a statement.

The national conclave is being attended by all 62 AAP MLAs from Delhi, 92 MLAs from Punjab, two MLAs from Goa and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and Punjab.

Also read: BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP: Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

At the conclave, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP and said AAP will form the next government in Gujarat.

“BJP is rattled. Several news channel owners, editors in Gujarat were warned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor Hiren Joshi against giving coverage to AAP… Stop threatening media, AAP is going to form government in Gujarat after winning upcoming Assembly polls,” Kejriwal said.

Also read: Fearing defeat in Gujarat, BJP trying to crush AAP in name of fighting corruption, alleges Kejriwal

The Delhi CM said false corruption charges were levelled against AAP leaders as the BJP can’t digest the growing popularity of his party. “The CBI and ED were sent after our leaders because BJP wants to crush AAP… The BJP is not able to digest AAP’s honest politics and work in the education and health sectors.”

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, “We started freebies and the BJP is opposing it as they can’t figure out how to give free facilities to people. If any politician says freebies are not good for the country, you must understand his intentions are bad. Only a dishonest person, a corrupt and a traitor will say giving free facilities to people will ruin the country.”