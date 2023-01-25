A re-modelled venue, electronic invites: Many firsts in this year’s Republic Day parade

The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the recently redesigned Central Vista Avenue and will showcase a number of firsts like e-invites and indigenous weaponry

The preparations for the 74th Republic Day celebrations are on in full swing and the dress rehearsals have been held. The celebrations this year will be marked with a number of firsts, ranging from a remodelled venue to participation of workers involved in the construction of the Central Vista Avenue to electronic official invites replacing physical invitations.

For starters, Rajpath — the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate to National Stadium – has been renovated and renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’.

E-invites

For the first time, all official invitations for the ceremonial event will be sent electronically, officials stated. “This year, physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations. For this purpose, a dedicated portal amantarn.mod.gov.in has been launched. Sale of tickets, admit cards, invitation cards and car parking labels are being issued online through this portal. This will ensure the whole process to be more secure and paperless and enable people from all parts of the country to attend this national event,” an official statement said.

Jan Bhagidari

The Republic Day celebrations will be marked by increased public participation. This year’s parade theme is ‘participation of the common people’ and invites have been sent to Shramyogis involved in the construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path and the new Parliament building. Apart from that, maintenance workers, milk and vegetable vendors, street vendors, rickshaw drivers and grocery storekeepers, will be among the “special invitees” and will be seated prominently at the Kartavya Path, officials said.

The central government has also put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the people.

Indigenous weaponry

This year’s Republic Day parade will showcase India’s indigenisation power as far as weaponry is concerned. All weapon systems to be featured at the parade will be indigenous, aligning with the theme of self-reliant India. Some examples of these domestically developed weapons include, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, Arjun Main Battle Tank, Nag anti-tank missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

The Made-in-India 105mm Indian Field Guns are set to take over from the British-era 25-pounder guns for the first time. They will perform the thunderous 21-gun salute.

Indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the Indian Air Force flypast. “ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display in this year’s Republic Day,” an army official said.

Nari Shakti

The women officers of the Indian Army will showcase women’s empowerment or “Nari Shakti” by taking on leadership roles in missile contingents and riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team during this year’s parade. One notable example is Lieutenant Chetana Sharma, who will be leading the all-Indian developed Akash surface-to-air missile system.

Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrith will lead a 144-member naval contingent, with the central theme of the naval tableau being “Women’s Empowerment”. The parade will also feature female soldiers currently guarding the desert border with Pakistan as part of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) camel contingent.

Making a debut

The recently-hired Agniveers will make their debut in this year’s parade. So will the Garud Commando Force of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force’s elite special forces unit are primarily tasked with the protection of critical Air Force bases and installations, search and rescue of downed pilots during peace time and hostilities and disaster relief during calamities.

Moreover, the Narcotics Control Bureau will make its debut with a tableau at the parade.

Egyptian presence

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year. “This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day,” according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

A military contingent of the Egyptian Army with 144 personnel will also take part in the parade.

3D anamorphic projection

The Ministry of Defence announced that for the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be presented during the Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facades of the North Block and South Block.

A debut and swansong

The Indian Navy’s venerable Ilyushin Il-38 was commissioned in 1977 and has been serving the country ever since. A long-range surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, it will make its debut and also its final flyover of the Kartavya Path during this year’s Republic Day parade. The aircraft is set to be retired from the Navy’s inventory by the end of the year.

Besides the IL-38 aircraft, formations like ‘Bheem’ and ‘Vajrang’ will be showcased over the Kartavya Path for the first time.

There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums Bands. Besides, 23 tableaux — 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments – showcasing the nation’s cultural heritage, economic and social progress and internal and external security will take part in the parade.