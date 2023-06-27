A country cannot run on two laws: PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code

Besides making a strong pitch for UCC, Modi also lashed out at people who advocate triple talaq, that the people who are hungry for a vote bank are doing "grave injustice" to Muslim daughters

Making a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 27) said it doesn’t work to have “different set of rules for different members of a family” and a country can’t run on two laws.

In his address in Bhopal to BJP workers, selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign, he also asked if ‘triple talaq’ was inalienable from Islam, why isn’t it practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan?

Egypt, whose 90 per cent population is Sunni Muslims, abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago, he pointed out.

Hanging the noose of triple talaq over Muslim daughters

The PM said that those who advocate for triple talaq, the people who are hungry for a vote bank are doing “grave injustice” to Muslim daughters. According to Modi, triple talaq does not just affect women, it destroys entire families. When a woman is sent back home after triple talaq, her parents and her brother are worried and concerned about her.

The people who support triple talaq are the ones who “hang the noose of triple talaq over Muslim daughters” to get a free hand to oppress them, he said. Slamming those who oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said some people are inciting Muslims against the UCC to serve their own ends, he said.

If people really cared about the welfare of Muslims then most of them would not be lagging behind in education and employment and forced to live a difficult life, he pointed out.

Modi said that this is the reason wherever he goes, Muslim women stand by the BJP and Modi. Indian Muslims will have to understand which political parties are provoking and destroying them for their own benefit, he said, adding that the Supreme Court has also directed to implement UCC. The Constitution also talks about equal rights for all citizen, he also said.

BJP not to adopt the path of appeasement

Further, Modi said the BJP has decided not to adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.

Party workers are BJP’s biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making the BJP world’s largest party. “We don’t sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people,” PM Modi said to the BJP workers.