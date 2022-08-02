84,659 posts lying vacant in six paramilitary forces: Govt

The government has taken a decision to fill up existing vacancies in paramilitary forces by December 2023

Over 84,600 posts are lying vacant in six paramilitary forces including CRPF and BSF while 1.12 lakh posts were filled up in these forces in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 2).

Rai said that according to the instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training, ten per cent vacancies in the paramilitary forces are reserved for ex-servicemen up to the level of assistant commandant to be filled by direct recruitment.

He further said that in-principle approval has been given for reservation of ten per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in these forces when the first batch of ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in defence forces.

The vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Assam Rifles as on July 31, 2022 stands at 84,659, the minister said in a written reply. He said the government has taken a decision to fill up existing vacancies in these forces by December 2023. Rai said 10,377 posts in the paramilitary forces have filled up till now in 2022, 69,551 posts were filled up in 2021 and 32,400 posts were filled up in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)