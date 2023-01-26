74th Republic Day parade: Armed forces showcase India’s military might

The event began with President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Chief Guest and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, flagging off the parade by unfurling the Tricolour

The 74th Republic Day parade has begun from Vijay Chowk and is progressing along the Kartavya Path, the revamped boulevard earlier known as the Rajpath, towards the Red Fort.

The event began with President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Chief Guest and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, flagging off the parade by unfurling the national flag.

Several contingents of the Indian Armed Forces have marched past on the Kartavya Path. The parade also displayed India’s military assets including the main battle tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and K-9 Vajra.

For the first time, the marching contingent consisted of three women and six Agniveers.

Tableaux of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at the Republic Day parade in Delhi pic.twitter.com/05QBVSZ6jC — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

In a first, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also joined steps with their Indian counterparts on the Kartavya Path. The contingent had 144 soldiers who represented the chief branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

As part of strict security arrangements, around 6,000 soldiers have been deployed at the venue while the Kartavya Path itself is being monitored by 150 CCTV cameras.

While tableaux from 17 states and Union territories will be on display, 479 artistes will present cultural performances through the Vande Bharatam dance competition.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

The programme will be wrapped up with the most-anticipated flypast, which will see the new Rafale aircraft performing the concluding Vertical Charlie manoeuvre. This is the first time, nine aircraft of the fleet will participate in the flypast.