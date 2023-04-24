7.1 magnitude earthquake hits remote Pacific, no tsunami threat

The quake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 900 km northeast of New Zealand’s North Island at a depth of 49 km

An earthquake of the magnitude 7.1 stuck a remote part of the Pacific Ocean on Monday but did not appear to generate a tsunami.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 900 km (560 miles) northeast of New Zealand’s North Island at a depth of 49 km (30 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific. A localised potential for a tsunami passed without any confirmed impact.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether the quake could affect New Zealand but gave its standard advice for people to move away from coastal areas if they felt a long or strong quake.

The Kermadec Islands are uninhabited except for Raoul Island where New Zealand scientists sometimes stay over to carry out meteorological observations or weed control work.

The islands are notably susceptible to frequent and massive earthquakes. They were geologically formed from a ridge that rose from the ongoing collision between the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates.

