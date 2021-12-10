52 coal-fired thermal projects in pipeline in India; lion’s share with TN

Officials say they are working on war footing to complete the projects as the state needs to strengthen its thermal capacity to cater to the increasing demand for power

Even though India is striving to cut down on its coal consumption, as many as 52 coal-based thermal projects are at various stages of commissioning across the country, with Tamil Nadu accounting for a major share. The state boasts of seven thermal projects while other states have between two and six thermal projects in the pipeline.

“Though the world may want India to lower burning of coal, the base power in the grid is as of now totally dependent on thermal power. Unless we change this and find an alternative to coal, India’s dependence on thermal power will not come down,” said former Union power secretary Anil Razdan.

He said states like Tamil Nadu, where the power demand is still increasing, have to have thermal capacity as this is needed to keep the grid going on.

“We have not less than 5800MW of thermal coal power projects in the pipeline. The projects have been delayed due to various reasons and now we have ordered officials to see that the projects are ready one by one in the next two years,” said a senior Tangedco official.

The last thermal unit commissioned by Tangedco was the second unit of North Chennai with a capacity of 600MW in 2014. Since then Tangedco has not added even a single MW of thermal power of its own.

As of now, the North Chennai third phase with a capacity of 800MW is very close to being commissioned. “The work to complete it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now we are working round the clock to finish the unit and by the first quarter of next financial year, we will be able to commission it,” said the official.

Beyond North Chennai, other thermal projects planned in Udangudi and Ennore SEZ will take at least two to three years as only groundwork has been initiated in these units.

“Unless we have our own thermal capacity it is not possible to provide power round the clock as the cost of power purchase from private generators is increasing by the day. Generating power in our thermal units will cost us less than ₹4 per unit. But outside purchase costs us ₹5 per unit,” said the official.

Two units planned in Uppur in Ramanathapuram district have been changed to Udangudi and thus these two units with a capacity of 800MW each may see the light only after four to five years.