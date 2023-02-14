3 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University

Police are still looking for the gunman

Three people were killed and five grievously injured in shootings at Michigan State University on Monday night, reports quoting campus police said.

The search for the gunman is underway. Witnesses have described him as a short man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

According to Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, the shootings began shortly before 8:30 p m at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and occurred close to the student union, a popular gathering spot.

Rozman said hundreds of officers were on the East Lansing campus to maintain safety and catch the gunman.

Students were ordered to continue sheltering in place.

At least five victims were at Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

