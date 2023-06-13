5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes J-K, sends tremors across north India

Many individuals turned to Twitter to share the latest updates and posted memes reminiscing about the numerous similar incidents that have occurred in the recent past.

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 13), causing tremors to be felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India. The seismic event occurred shortly after 1:30 pm and lasted for a few seconds, but fortunately, no damages have been reported thus far.

In response to the incident, many individuals took to Twitter to share the latest updates and even posted memes, reminiscing about the numerous similar incidents that have occurred in the recent past.

Videos shared online captured the impact of the earthquake, showing a chandelier swaying due to the tremors.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi experienced a mild tremor towards the end of the previous month. Reports from agencies indicated that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had occurred in Afghanistan, which resulted in the tremors felt in Delhi.

