4 railway employees arrested for gangrape of woman at Delhi station

Reportedly, while two employees raped the woman inside a train lighting hut, the other two facilitated the assault by guarding the room

Four railway employees have been arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman inside an electrical maintenance room of a railway station in Delhi on Thursday (July 21).

Reportedly, while two employees raped the woman, the other two facilitated the assault by guarding the room.

According to the police, the incident happened late on Thursday night inside a train lighting hut.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh has informed that the four accused were railway employees and have been arrested.

The four accused identified as Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand Meena (33) and Jagdish Chand (37) were arrested within two hours of an FIR being registered against them.

According to the police, the woman was rescued by police from the station where she made the help call.

The victim who hails from Faridabad was in search of work and had come in contact with an accused who promised to get her a job in the railways.

Reportedly the woman was invited by one of the accused for his son’s birthday party. The accused had picked her up from Kirti Nagar Metro station and had brought her to the railway station.

The woman was initially asked to wait in the lighting hut, later where she was assaulted by two of the accused in succession.

The accused were produced before a local court in Delhi and have been sent to judicial custody, Railways informed.