4 arrested members of Amritpal Singh’s outfit flown to Dibrugarh

The four were arrested in Punjab and flown in a special flight to Dibrugarh in Assam where they are currently kept in central jail

Four members of an outfit headed by radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh who were arrested in Punjab, have been brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday, police said.

They were flown in a special flight, they said.

“The four are currently kept in Dibrugarh central jail,” a police officer said, without elaborating further.

The Dibrugarh Police is likely to address the media later in the day.

Police crackdown

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him, officials said.

Amritpal Singh is yet to be caught and was last seen speeding away on a motorcycle on Saturday evening in Jalandhar.

Police have arrested 78 members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De,’, while several others have been detained for questioning.

“Six to seven gunmen of Amritpal Singh are among those arrested by police,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Jalandhar Police Commissioner.

(With agency inputs)