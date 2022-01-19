3 Navy sailors killed in explosion aboard INS Ranvir

Sources say that the explosion that occurred in an internal compartment of the ship was not caused by weapons or ammunition

Three sailors of the Indian Navy were killed and at least 11 were injured in an explosion aboard the navy’s destroyer INS Ranvir anchored at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The navy sources have told the media that the explosion was not connected to weapons or ammunition. The incident happened at around 4.30 pm.

“In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir,” a statement released by the defence ministry said.

The release said that the ship’s crew immediately brought the situation under control and that “there was no major material damage.”

Advertisement

Reports quoting sources said the deceased personnel were senior sailors, who were in the compartment above the AC compartment where the blast happened.

A probe has been initiated into the incident.

INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and it was expected to return to its base port soon.

The ship is commanded by Navy chief Admiral R Harikumar.

Belonging to the Rajput-class destroyers, built by then Soviet Union, it was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 1986.