28 killed as heavy rain batters Mumbai; red alert issued in the next 24 hours

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site of the wall collapse in Chembur. "Over 200 mm rainfall was recorded yesterday, the incident was a natural disaster... We are trying to resolve the formal housing crisis in Mumbai," he said

Twenty-eight people were killed and several others injured in two separate incidents of landslide and house collapse in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai after incessant overnight rains pounded the city. A red alert has been issued in Mumbai as more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

Taking note of the “alarming situation”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a high-level meeting of officials to discuss rescue operations and the next course of action.

At least 17 people died and several others were injured as a compound wall came crashing down on a cluster of houses after a landslide at Bharatnagar Vashi Naka locality in Chembur, according to multiple reports. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is conducting rescue operations in the area, said the landslide led to collapse of shanties in Chembur.

Seven others were killed after many huts collapsed in Surya Nagar in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli East.

According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, a 16-year-old boy died in Bhandup after his house collapsed and a man died of electrocution in Andheri.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (July 18) announced that the government would pay ₹ 5 lakh each to the heirs of the deceased and free treatment would be given to the injured. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹ 2 lakh each to the families who were killed.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

Such is the rain fury that it reminded Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. Issuing a red alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai witnessed over 100 mm rainfall in six hours.

Watch a video a Twitter user posted:

The water supply in most parts of the city has also been disrupted.

Meanwhile, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site of the wall collapse in Chembur. The minister said that over 200 mm rainfall was recorded yesterday.

“The incident was a natural disaster. Muddy water came from the hill. The wall was made of RCC but nothing could stop the force of water. We are trying to resolve the formal housing crisis in Mumbai,” he added

The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours.

Mumbai would receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway were suspended due to water-logging in the tracks.

Central Railway said that due to water logging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on the mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane

Several long-distance trains on both Central Railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.