2024 polls: Rahul Gandhi will be Opposition’s PM face, says Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath, on Friday (December 30) said Rahul Gandhi would be the Opposition’s prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Nath lauded Rahul for leading the Congress’ countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he was not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

“As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are concerned, Rahul will not just be the face of the Opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too,” he said.

‘Rahul is the first person in the world to go on such a long padayatra’

Nath also said that no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long padayatra. No family other than the Gandhi family has given so many sacrifices for the country, the Congress leader said.

“Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power,” he added.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for the 2024 polls.

‘No place for traitors in the Congress’

The 76-year-old Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh also said there was no place for “traitors” in the party after they betrayed the organization.

Asked if there was any chance of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s return to the party in the future, Nath said, “I would not comment on any individual, but those traitors who betrayed the party and broke the trust of its workers, there is no place for them in the organization.”

He further said that the old pension scheme would be implemented in the state soon after the Congress assumes power in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath said that the BJP may change any chief minister but it would not matter as the people had made up their minds to elect the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that organizational changes would be initiated in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls later next year and the Congress is looking to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

