186 crore doses needed to twice inoculate all aged 18+, says Centre

A new vaccine exclusively for 12-18 years of age will be launched soon, the Centre has told the Supreme Court in response to the apex court’s posers on the vaccination drive in the country. The Centre also said at least 186-188 crore vaccine doses are needed to twice inoculate all aged 18+, numbering about 93 to 94 crore. It said 51.6 crore doses would be made available by July 31.

The Centre also apprised the court of its elaborate plans to vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of the year. The Centre is set to acquire 188 crore vaccines from at least five manufacturers.

Here is the projected availability of vaccines from August to December:

* 50 crore doses of Covishield

*40 crore doses of Covaxin

*30 crore doses of Bio E’s vaccine

*5 crore doses of Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine

*10 crore doses of Sputnik

As per reports, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also expected to arrive in India by July/August.

“The total population of the county aged 18 and above is 93-94 crore. Administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to188 crore vaccine doses. 51.6 crore doses will be made available for administration by July 31, leaving a requirement of approximately 135 crore vaccine doses for complete vaccination to the eligible population,” the Centre’s affidavit, filed through Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, said, as per a report in The Hindu.

The Centre also assured the Supreme Court every single eligible person above 18 years, irrespective of their financial status, would get free vaccine doses. India has been trying to ramp up the vaccination drive after the initial sluggishness which led to a spike in cases across the country.

Over 80 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered on June 21 alone across the country in the last 24 hours — a record. Among states, Madhya Pradesh took the lead, with a humungous 15 lakh doses, followed by Karnataka (10 lakh).