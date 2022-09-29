14 innovators from 8 Indian states bag NCPEDP-Mphasis Design Awards

The awards instituted by National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People and Mphasis aims to recognise individuals and organisations who are doing exemplary work to create a level-playing field for people with disabilities

Techies have a knack for spotting problems, but only a few turn problems into opportunities that impact other lives in a positive way. Vidhya Y, who has been blind since birth, is one such individual.

As child Vidhya despite facing obstacles in studying science and mathematics due to the visual nature of the subjects, excelled in both. She also went on to bag a gold medal from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) and interned at Microsoft.

In 2017, she Vision Empower, an NGO with a mission to make STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education accessible to visually-impaired students to ensure no child faces the difficulties she faced. Vidhya also co-founded “Vembi Technologies” to design and manufacture assistive technologies to cater to the educational needs of children with visual impairments.

On Wednesday (September 28) Vidhya’s work was acknowledged and honoured at the 13th NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards in New Delhi, along with 13 other innovators.

The Universal Design Awards were instituted in 2010 by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with Mphasis, an IT solutions company. Universal design is the design of buildings, products or environments to make them accessible to all people, regardless of age, disability, or any other factor.

“Seventy five years after India’s independence, it’s time to step up efforts to ensure absolute freedom for the disabled. The Universal Design Awards is a definitive move forward to recognise and celebrate ideas and innovations that promote accessibility and universal design–be it in physical infrastructure, transport, products or services. It is given to those individuals or organisations who are doing exemplary work to create a level-playing field for people with disabilities to access the same opportunities and rights as all other citizens of India,” NCPEDP’s executive director Arman Ali said in a press release.

Mphasis chief human resources officer Srikanth Karra says the idea for the awards was conceived to celebrate individuals and organisations who develop new technologies and innovations that enable accessibility and universal design. “We believe that this award showcases how innovation is not just about accessibility but about access, and inclusion without barriers,” he said.

Chess genius Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, one of the recipients of the award, said it was more than a mere award. A resident of Odisha, 22-year-old Pradhan, who has been 100 per cent blind since birth, has developed a website to make chess accessible for visually impaired chess players. Pradhan who is working as the manager of Finance Systems Operations at HSBC Electronic Data Processing India, won a gold medal in the 2022 IX IBCA World Team Chess Championship for the blind held at Ohrid, Macedonia (from July 28- August 7). In 2018, he won the silver medal at the World Junior for Blind and Visually Impaired 2018, creating a new record for India. His achievement in the tournament held in Solec Zdroj in Poland was the best-ever performance at the time by an Indian at the world juniors for the visually challenged, according to Chessbase India.

The 14 recipients of the award also included activist-educator Merry Barua, who was honoured with this year’s Javed Abidi Public Policy Award and Delhi-based Lalit Kumar, the chairman and MD of Evara Foundation, which aims to establish a disability-centric literary movement in Hindi and other Indian languages. Lalit has also established India’s biggest disability-centric YouTube channel, Dashamlav.

“The 14 awardees belong to eight states across India. Awareness of universal design is close to none and there have been very few attempts to educate stakeholders about this. As the awards enter its 13th year in 2022, we sincerely hope that this is just the beginning in creating an inclusive world for persons with disabilities, where barriers to accessibility cease to exist,” Arman Ali added.