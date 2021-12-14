11 CMs of BJP-ruled states to visit Ram Janmabhoomi tomorrow

The CMs will visit the Hanuman Garhi temple around 2 pm and then offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site

Eleven chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to visit the makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on Wednesday (December 15).

Those slated to visit the temple town are the chief ministers from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana and Goa; two deputy chief ministers from Bihar and one from Arunachal Pradesh

Protocol officials of the chief ministers and the three deputy chief ministers reached Ayodhya, ahead of the visit, on Tuesday.

“The chief ministers were expected to arrive in Lucknow from Varanasi on Tuesday evening and after a night’s stay in the state capital, reach Ayodhya by 11 am on Wednesday,” a senior district official said.

The chief ministers will visit the Hanuman Garhi temple around 2 pm and then offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Official sources indicated that the chief Ministers of Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka and Puducherry may also visit Ayodhya.

The chief ministers are in Varanasi, where they attended the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. They also took part in a conclave of chief ministers.

