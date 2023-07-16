1.44 lakh kg of drugs to be destroyed under Amit Shah’s virtual watch on July 17

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year will reach around 10 lakh kg, said an official statement

More than 1.44 lakh kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore will be destroyed in various parts of the country as Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the regional conference on Drugs Smuggling and National Security on Monday (July 17).

The narcotics will be destroyed in different cities as Shah watches all of it through video conferencing from New Delhi, an official statement said. The drugs to be destroyed include 6,590 kg seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by the Indore unit, and 356 kg seized by its Jammu unit.

Along with these, various law enforcement agencies of different states will also destroy 1,486 kg of drugs in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura, and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India,” the statement said.

From June 1, 2022 till July 15, 2023, all regional units of the NCB and anti-narcotics task forces of the states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kg of seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times the target, the statement said.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year will reach around 10 lakh kg. The combined value of these drugs is around Rs 12,000 crore.

To realise the Prime Minister’s dream of a drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively with the same zeal, the statement added.

(With agency inputs)