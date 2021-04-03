₹1.36 lakh found at Stalin’s son-in-law home, returned after day-long IT raids

A livid DMK chief said at a rally on April 2 that he wasn’t scared of such raids

The much-publicized income tax department’s day-long raids on the Chennai residence of DMK chief MK Stalin’s daughter and son-in-law on Friday (April 2) reportedly yielded only ₹1.36 lakh in cash, which was returned, NDTV reported.

IT sleuths conducted raids on the properties of DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan in Chennai. Raids were also conducted in four properties owned by Sabareesan, including his residence in Neelangarai, where he lives with his wife Senthamarai (Stalin’s daughter).

Media reports quoting sources said on Saturday that family members produced documents accounting for the money, which they said, was for household purposes.

A furious Stalin, while speaking at a rally in Perambalur, said on April 2 that he had faced Emergency and MISA and that he wouldn’t be scared to face IT raids. “I’m MK Stalin…I won’t be scared because of these IT raids,” he said. He said Prime Minister Modi should know they aren’t AIADMK leaders who prostate before him.

The DMK has condemned the Centre for searches and alleged it has a political objective. “Conducting searches in the room where DMK chief MK Stalin stayed shows their intention. Nothing has been seized. This won’t stop our victory,” DMK’s general secretary Duraimurugan commented on the raids.

Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi too hit out at the Centre and dared them to conduct raids at his home instead of his sister’s. “We won’t be scared by these raids,” he said.

The raids, the second against DMK leaders this year, come ahead of the assembly polls due April 6. Alleging cash movement during the poll campaign, I-T sleuths last month had conducted raids on the 10 properties of DMK leader and Tiruvannamalai candidate EV Velu. Raids were conducted on the properties of other DMK leaders while Stalin was campaigning for Velu.

Meanwhile, income tax officials told media that searches have been conducted at the premises of those involved in businesses ranging from running distilleries and breweries, real estate, local financing, solar power EPC to handling cash of politicians for the Tamil Nadu polls.

