Webinar: Is India ready to face the COVID third wave?

The discussion begins at 6pm on Saturday. Be there to know everything we have and we need to tackle the challenge

Updated 6:10 PM, 16 October, 2021
The fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19 has accelerated India’s vaccination drive, kept a majority of children away from schools and has cast a shadow on the upcoming festival season.

The fourth of The Federal’s ongoing webinar series will look at how we, as a country, are prepared to tackle the third COVID wave, if at all it happens.

Our esteemed panellists include Malini Aisola, Co-convenor of All India Drug Action Network, Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, Public Policy and Health System Specialist, New Delhi, Sundararaman T. – former Executive Director, National Health Systems Resource Centre, V. Sridhar, a senior journalist, and Gautam Menon, professor at Ashoka University. Srinivasan S., Editor-in-Chief, The Federal, will host the webinar.

