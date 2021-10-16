Webinar: Is India ready to face the COVID third wave?

The discussion begins at 6pm on Saturday. Be there to know everything we have and we need to tackle the challenge

The fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19 has accelerated India’s vaccination drive, kept a majority of children away from schools and has cast a shadow on the upcoming festival season.

The fourth of The Federal’s ongoing webinar series will look at how we, as a country, are prepared to tackle the third COVID wave, if at all it happens.

Our esteemed panellists include Malini Aisola, Co-convenor of All India Drug Action Network, Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, Public Policy and Health System Specialist, New Delhi, Sundararaman T. – former Executive Director, National Health Systems Resource Centre, V. Sridhar, a senior journalist, and Gautam Menon, professor at Ashoka University. Srinivasan S., Editor-in-Chief, The Federal, will host the webinar.