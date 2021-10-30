Webinar: How far should India commit to climate goals? Is it too late?

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

The summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The summit has been described as the “last opportunity” for humanity to prevent global temperature rises passing 1.5C.

With world leaders gathering in Glasgow for the crucial summit, where countries are under pressure to increase their ambition to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, The Federal asks: with climate change on one side and local ecological destruction on the other, is time running out for India?

India is already the third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, behind China and the United States. The country has, however, rejected setting net zero carbon emissions targets.

It has, instead, insisted that rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility“ for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change.

How far should India commit to the UN climate goals? And is it too late? The Federal’s panel of experts – Leo Saldhana, coordinator of Environment Support Group;Dr Sreekumar, member of Kerala Environmental Appraisal Committee;Dr Gurudas Nulkar, trustee, the Ecological Society; Anvita Pandey, Forest Ecologist, Centre for Ecology Development and Research; and Sumaira Abdulali, founder of the NGO Awaaz Foundation and convenor of the Movement against Intimidation, Threat and Revenge against Activists – discuss the biggest challenge facing the world today.