Webinar: Does India’s foreign policy limitation show up in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Russia’s military action in Ukraine is a strong way of showing its displeasure towards Ukraine’s overtures to US-controlled Nato, the defence alliance comprising western European countries. The war has caused a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as millions flee seeking safety and security.

Subsequent sanctions led by western countries have crippled the Russian trade and economy and is affecting that of a significant part of the rest of the world.

Caught in the crisis were thousands of Indian students and nationals who had gone there for studies or work. As India slowly evacuates its people, a key point that comes into question is where does India stand on the issue.

With little influence in the Russia-Ukraine region, and a history of non-alignment with major forces, India is sometimes looked upon at times like these. Can India really do anything to avert a bigger crisis?

At The Federal, we discuss these issues with an expert group of panellists comprising former Ambassador M Ganapathy, Maroof Raza, Strategic Affairs Consultant at Times TV Network and former Ambassador TP Sreenivasan, who is also Director of NSS Academy of Civil Services, in a webinar hosted by KS Dakshina Murthy, Managing Editor of The Federal.