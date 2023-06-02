Triple train crash LIVE: PM Modi assures strong action against guilty; toll rises to 288

More than 280 people were killed and about 1,000 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday (June 3).

The Railway Ministry said on Saturday morning that stage 1 relief work was done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a top meeting to review the situation. Later, Modi visited the accident site in Balasore.

Also read: Triple train crash: What is Kavach system?

The Railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is now at the accident site, said the main focus now is rescue and relief operations.

“Death toll rises to 233 in the Balasore Train Accident,” Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena tweeted. The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue operations underway The current death toll stands at 233 pic.twitter.com/H1aMrr3zxR — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

The Coromandel Express, going from Shalimar station in West Bengal to Chennai, collided with a stationary goods train at Bahanaga station, some 15 km from Balasore around 7pm.

Twelve bogies of the passenger train derailed in the collision. Some of the derailed coaches fell on a nearby track. At the same time, Howrah-bound train, coming from Bengaluru/Yeshwanthpur, approached the same line leading to another collision with the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express.

As per officials, A1, A2, B2, B3, B4, B5, B6, B7, B8 B9 bogies of Coromandel Express were derailed

Venkateshan, a witness to the accident, said the B7 coach of a train (he could not verify which) bore the brunt of the accident, and the damage was huge.

All private and government hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including state capital Bhubaneswar.

A reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Expressing distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rescue operations were underway at the site and all possible assistance was being given to those affected. Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

The Railways’ probe into the accident will be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle.

The commissioner of railway safety works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and investigates all such accidents.

“A M Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident,” a Railway spokesperson said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu rushes special team to accident spot

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train. Arrangements have already been made at Chennai central railway station to receive injured and other passengers.

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin is also rushing to the spot.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu said state officers are in touch with Odisha counterparts for quick relief and other measures. Sources also say centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, scheduled to begin tomorrow (June 3) may be called off in the wake of the horrific tragedy.

The West Bengal government is rushing a team to the spot to help the Odisha government and Railway authorities to assist rescue operations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Accident relief trains

Earlier, Naveen Patnaik directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said. Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha;

₹10 Lakh in case of death,

₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said. The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.

Help Line number in connection with derailment at BAHANAGABAZAR station of Balasore-Bhadrak section of Kharagpur Division#Vijayawada Station

Help Line Nos.

Rly -67055

BSNL- 0866 2576924#Rajahmundry station helpline numbers

BSNL: 08832420541

RLY. : 65395 pic.twitter.com/47smffC2ym — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) June 2, 2023

HELPLINE NUMBERS

Howrah – 033-26382217

Kharagpur station – 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore station – 8249591559 and 7978418322

Shalimar station – 9903370746.

Chennai – 044- 25330952