TN polls: Puthiya Thalaimurai survey predicts DMK win with 151-158 seats

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Chennai-based Puthiya Thalaimurai TV conducted a pre-poll survey in 200 locations spread across 20 representative constituencies of the state, to gauge the mood of the voter and weigh in factors that will determine the winner.

The survey conducted between February 18 and March 15 this year, was based on a cross-section of samples and randomly chosen respondents were asked questions in each location. The questions ranged from how a respondent was financially affected by the COVID-19 lockdown to their evaluation of the Edappadi Palaniswami government to their preferred choice of the next chief minister.