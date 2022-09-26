Rajasthan LIVE: Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, may mediate

The political drama in Rajasthan over leadership change continued on Monday (September 26) with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with Congress observers, who are likely to return to Delhi to apprise the high command about the developments.

Sachin Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister’s post if Gehlot is elected as the party’s national president, has left for New Delhi to meet the high command.

Party sources said 82 MLAs loyal to Gehlot, who had submitted resignation letters on Sunday over a possible move to appoint Pilot as the next chief minister, are likely to hold a meeting on Monday to decide their next course of action. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200.

Advertisement

“A discussion will take place at the meeting about Sunday’s happenings. Time has not been fixed yet. (Minister Shanti) Dhariwal ji said on Sunday night that he will meet the Speaker on Monday and urge him to accept the resignations. But it is not decided,” the chief minister’s advisor Sanyam Lodha said.