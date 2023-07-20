Parliament LIVE: Monsoon Session begins amid outrage over Manipur incident

The first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday (July 20) had a tumultuous start with the Opposition questioning the government on a slew of issues, the foremost being the violent ethnic clashes in Manipur.

While over 160 people have been killed in the two-month-long ethnic clashes, a recent viral video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur before being allegedly gang-raped, has left Opposition parties miffed, with many leaders questioning the “silence” of the Prime Minister on the issue.

The Opposition has already demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament while some parties plan to move an adjournment on the matter on the opening day of the session itself.

The Monsoon Session comes close on the heels of the formation of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a joint coalition of 26 Opposition parties that aims to defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Centre’s ordinance on the Delhi services is another contentious issue that the Opposition is expected to raise in both the Houses of Parliament.

According to reports, the Centre has lined up at least 31 bills for discussion during the Monsoon Session.