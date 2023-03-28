Parliament Live: LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm; Cong to take out ‘Mashal March’ in evening

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday (March 28) amid protests by opposition parties against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and in support of their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

The Congress plans to take out a ‘Mashal March’ from Red Fort to Delhi’s Town Hall in the evening in mark of its protest against Rahul’s disqualification. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and prominent leaders will participate in the rally.

Earlier in the day, Kharge held a meeting with the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs – all of whom came dressed in black in a mark of protest against Rahul’s disqualification – to discuss the next course of action.

The BJP also held a Parliamentary Party meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Late on Monday (March 27) night, leaders of at least 18 opposition parties met at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and alleged that the BJP-led government is destroying democracy. They also decided to continue with their campaign against the Narendra Modi government.

Among the parties that were represented at the meeting, which was followed by dinner, were the DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, NC, IUML, VCK, SP and JMM.

During the meeting, all parties agreed to continue floor coordination, demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue, and continue their protest donning black clothes.

Reports said the Opposition leaders resolved not to make sensitive comments on issues like VD Savarkar, to avoid any friction among themselves.

Taking exception to Rahul’s statement against Savarkar at his Saturday press briefing, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) skipped the meeting in protest.

“To save one man, Modiji is trampling the interests of 140 Cr people. To protect PMs Param Mitr, BJP stalls Parliament that discusses peoples issues. If NO wrong is committed, why is govt shying away from oppositions demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee?” Kharge wrote on Twitter after the meeting.