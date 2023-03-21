Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till March 23; bid to break deadlock fails

The logjam in Parliament over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London, continued on Tuesday (March 21) with the government and the Opposition refusing to budge from their respective stands.

Amid ruckus in both the Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 11 am on March 23, as there will be no work on Wednesday on account of a holiday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdish Dhankhar made an attempt to end the impasse in the Parliament, but didn’t succeed. Birla had called an all-party meeting, but both the sides stuck to their respective stands. While the BJP insisted on Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his London speech, the Congress-led Opposition sought a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row. Dhankhar too called a meeting of floor leaders, but leaders of only BJP, TDP and YSR Congress attended the same, while most of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, kept away from it.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Opposition parties led by the Congress of not allowing the Parliament to function. He said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdish Dhankhar had called a meeting of floor leaders in the Upper House of the Parliament. However, main Opposition parties like the Congress and the DMK, didn’t attend the meeting, clearly showing their intent that they don’t want the Parliament to function, he alleged.

In another major development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to allow him to speak up in the House. This is the second time he has made such a plea. He had earlier met Birla and told him that he has the right to respond to the charges made against him by 4 minister on the floor of the House.

Earlier, both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm. When the Rajya Sabha reconvened at 2 pm Dhankhar gave opportunity to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. However, as soon as he started making his point, the treasury benches started demanding Rahul Gandhi’s apology, leading to uproar in the House. Subsequently, Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day. Later, Lok Sabha too was adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, TMC MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday as well, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.