Live | Rahul Gandhi: ‘It’s all part of whole game to distract people’s attention’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that he had been disqualified from the Lok Sabha because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of his next speech on the Adani issue and alleged that the “whole game” was to distract people from the panic that the government was feeling over the matter.

At his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Saturday (March 25), Rahul said he would keep asking questions on the issue involving industrialist Gautam Adani’s business empire and would not be scared by disqualification or being put in jail.

