Election results LIVE: BJP sets record in Gujarat win; Congress takes Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP set a record victory in his home state of Gujarat, winning in over 150 of the 182 seats in the Assembly polls, leaving AAP and Congress nowhere in the fight.

Himachal Pradesh on the other hand seemed to go with the Congress which won 40 seats out of the 68 in the Assembly as the ruling BJP lost out due to anti-incumbency.

The results had triggered early celebrations among party workers in their respective states, as cadre danced to the tune of drums, burst crackers, took out processions and distributed sweets.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to return as the state CM again backed by the massive mandate for the party. Congress in Himachal has gone into a huddle to decide on the chief minister of the state. The party is also watchful for any attempts of poaching by the BJP.

While the exit polls had predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP in Gujarat, the results were mixed for the Himachal Assembly polls. In Gujarat, voting for the 182 Assembly constituencies was conducted in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Polls were conducted for the 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh on November 12. The BJP, which had won 44 seats (way ahead of the majority mark of 35) in the 2017 Assembly elections, leaving the Congress with 21, CPI(M) with one and two to two independent candidates, aspires to set a record by returning to power for a consecutive term. No party in Himachal has won an Assembly election in a row since 1985.

