Live | Assembly poll results: Modi credits ‘Triveni’ for BJP’s win in N-E states

The BJP has opened 2023 on a good wicket. Elections to three north-eastern states that went to polls in February have brought mostly good tidings to the party.

The maiden alliance of the Left and the Congress in Tripura and the emergence of TIPRA Motha as a dominant force in tribal seats did not prove enough to topple the BJP from power in the state as the ruling party’s development plank and ideological resonance surmounted local factors to deliver it another victory.

Among the three northeastern states that went to Assembly polls, Tripura’s verdict was the most keenly watched due to the high stakes for three national parties — the BJP, Congress and the Left — and the results underscored the continuity of momentum in the saffron party’s favour despite the occasional setbacks it has suffered in state polls.

The NDPP-BJP alliance got a win in Nagaland. Nagaland also created history by electing its first woman legislator, NDPP’s Hekani Jakhalu, who won the Dimapur-III seat by 1,536 votes.

In his victory speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the wins in north-eastern states were “big” for him.

“By frequently visiting the northeast, I won their heart. And it’s a big win for me. I was satisfied that the people of the northeast are no longer ignored,” Modi said while addressing party workers.

“It’s a time to create new history. I see the time of the northeast region’s peace, prosperity and development. When I visited the northeast recently, someone congratulated me on the half-century. When I enquired about it, I was told that I had visited the northeast 50 times,” he added.

In Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single largest party with wins in 26 seats.

