Budget session live: Police stop Opposition march; RS adjourned for the day

The sparring between the government and the Opposition grew in intensity on Wednesday (March 15), with Opposition parties trying to take a rally to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office ahead of the Budget session to hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after it convened at 2 pm as the Treasury Benches disrupted LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s attempts to speak on the Adani issue and the Opposition march to the ED Director’s office over their demand for an inquiry into allegations against the Adani Group.

Earlier, the police stopped leaders of several Opposition parties at Vijay Chowk as they tried to march to the ED office to hand over the complaint. After that, they returned to the Parliament complex.

The police said the opposition MPs were not allowed to march forward as Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area. The area around Parliament and Vijay Chowk was barricaded heavily as well.

Opposition leaders earlier met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march began at 12.30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties took part in it.

Since it started on Monday, the second phase of the Budget session has been marred by protests and disruptions, leading to adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament without the passage of bills.

On Tuesday, the Opposition stuck to its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, while the government demanded an apology from Rahul for his alleged anti-India comments at London.

Reports say Wednesday session may see Rahul attending Parliament and the Opposition demanding an explanation from the Modi government on the alleged misuse of central agencies like CBI and ED against political rivals.

In Rahul’s defence, the Congress had earlier said that even the prime minister has criticised India during his foreign visits and should also apologise for the same.

The Centre among other bills needs to pass the Finance Bill before the session wraps up on April 6.

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. A discussion on the Budget of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 is also scheduled.

A discussion on the working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is scheduled in Rajya Sabha.