Budget session LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid uproar

The proceedings of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday (March 15) amid ruckus by the members of treasury benches seeking an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his remarks in London, and the Opposition demanding a JPC probe into Adani Group.

Both the issues continued to hog the limelight for the second consecutive day with the ruling party and the Opposition remaining firm on their respective stands. Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Monday as well following chaos over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement in London.

Earlier, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks. Prior to it, MPs of Congress, TMC, BRS and AAP held separate protests over the Adani issue and sought a JPC to probe into it. As treasury and Opposition members continued protesting and shouting slogans, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha too was adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition MPs resorted to intense sloganeering over Adani issue. They raised slogans of ‘Adani Modi Bhai Bhai’ and demanded that a JPC be constituted to investigate the entire matter. The Rajya Sabha reconvened for a while before being finally adjourned for the day.

Ahead of the Budget session on Tuesday, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha held a meeting with leaders of 16 like-minded parties in the Parliament complex. It was unanimously decided to raise the Adani issue in the Parliament and demand a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with his top ministers including Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

The second half of the budget session was commended after the government was unable to pass any bills in the first half owing the pandemonium in both the Houses. Besides the Finance Bill, the government has to pass at least 26 bills in Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha.