RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says nationalism is not an issue in India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday (November 29) that the Indian concept of ‘rashtra’ is different from the Western idea of nation, adding that nationalism is not an issue in India.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat also said that Indians believe in the concept of nationality and not in nationalism.

"We don't have disputes with anyone; we stay away from disputes. It is not part of our nature. Our nature and culture are to progress together. This is not the case with many foreign nations... Our idea of 'rashtra' is very different from their idea of nation... Nationalism is not an issue in India; our 'rashtra' has always been there. We believe in the concept of nationality, not nationalism. We even believe in the concept of nationhood... Our 'rashtra' has come into existence after the dissolution, said Bhagwat as quoted by ANI.

‘Dispute not part of Indian culture’

Bhagwat further stated that Indians do not have any arguments with anyone and avoid disputes, adding that having a dispute is not part of the Indian culture.

"We do not have any argument with anyone. We stay away from disputes. Having a dispute is not in our country's nature. Being together and fostering fraternity is our tradition," he said, adding that other parts of the world evolved in situations filled with conflict.

"Once an opinion is formed, anything apart from that thought becomes unacceptable. They close doors to other thoughts and start calling it ‘…ism'," he remarked.

On Indian and Western concept of nationhood

Bhagwat also said that India’s concept of nationhood differs fundamentally from Western interpretations.

"They do not understand our views about nationhood, so they started calling it 'nationalism'. Our concept of a 'rashtra' is different from the Western idea of a nation. There is no difference of opinion amongst us about whether it is a nation or not — it is a 'rashtra', and it has existed since ancient times," he stressed.

"We use the word nationality, not nationalism. Excessive pride about the nation led to two world wars, which is why some people fear the word nationalism," he claimed.

‘India’s nationhood not born out of arrogance’

The RSS chief further stated that India’s nationhood was not born out of arrogance or pride but out of deep interconnectedness among people and their coexistence with nature.

He also stressed the importance of knowledge that leads to wisdom and underlined that practical understanding and living a meaningful life matter more than mere information.

True satisfaction, he said, comes from helping others, a feeling that stays throughout life, unlike temporary success.

(With agency inputs)