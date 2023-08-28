5 things to know about Rishi Sunak’s first India visit as British PM

Rishi Sunak is set to visit India next month, his first as British Prime Minister, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. Indians have been taking great pride in his appointment as UK PM — after all, he was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent, with strong family ties in India.

However, there could also be a few points of concern, particularly around a proposed India-UK free trade agreement (FDA).

Here are the top five things to know about Sunak’s India visit.

1. This is his first visit to India as British PM

Sunak was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in October 2022, succeeding Liz Truss. Prior to that, he was that nation’s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

His appointment as UK PM was greeted with much fanfare in India. Since this is his first visit to India since then, there is likely to be much euphoria around it.

Prior to October 2022, he had been to Bengaluru with his wife Akshata Murty, and their two children often to meet his in-laws. Akshata is the daughter of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

There is no information yet on whether or not Akshata and the children will accompany Sunak to India next month, or whether he will be visiting family here. Earlier this month, the Sunaks took their first holiday in four years. They flew out to California, where they visited Disneyland, among other places.

Last September, the Sunaks took a holiday in Spain, but Rishi had to rush back just hours after reaching, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

2. This will be Sunak’s 2nd meeting with Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sunak have met once before, in May. The two met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, where they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across several sectors. These include trade and investment, and science and technology.

They also discussed higher education, people-to-people relationships, and India's G-20 presidency, according to media reports. Modi further extended an invitation to Sunak to participate in Delhi G-20 meet. Post meeting, Modi expressed his satisfaction with the interaction.

When a BBC documentary was released in January this year, critical of Modi’s role in the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat, Sunak indirectly batted for the Indian PM. He said he “doesn't agree with the characterisation” of Modi.

3. Downing Street could eye a larger agenda

While Sunak is visiting Delhi for the G20 meet, Downing Street is looking at a potentially extended stay, with a larger agenda. The UK is reportedly viewing the trip as an opportunity to build on its post-Brexit foreign policy shift to the Indo-Pacific.

There is also a plan to strengthen defence ties with India. Earlier, Tim Barrow, UK National Security Adviser and G20 sherpa, participated in a UK-India military cooperation workshop that was organised by two influential think tanks earlier this month.

The post-Brexit trade deal talks till date have hit roadblocks in over migration and visas. However, according to British media, the UK may view Sunak’s Indian — and Hindu — connection as a ‘diplomatic weapon’ to further its interests in the Indo-Pacific.

4. For India, too, it’s a big event

Since taking over the presidency of the G20 bloc this year, India has been hosting several summits. The Delhi one is billed as the most geopolitically critical one — European media has referred to it as the biggest G20 summit ‘in terms of scale and brashness’.

India has been trying to impress on the rest of the world that it is an economic and political global superpower. It is projecting the arrival of statesmen from the world over to attend the G20 summit as a feather in its cap.

With elections round the corner, the Modi government could further leverage the visit of Sunak, who has never shied away from his Hindu identity.

5. FTA and the Infosys angle

The FTA, or Free Trade Agreement, that India and Britain are discussing could throw up conflict-of-interest concerns. British media reports say Sunak may face questions on transparency over his wife Akshata Murty’s Infosys shares, worth around 500 million pounds.

A report in The Observer said Infosys, which has had contracts with the UK government and various British firms, has been wanting changes in visa norms to ease access to the UK for its thousands of contract workers. Easing of work visas in sectors such as IT and artificial intelligence (AI) is supposed to be among “key Indian demands in the talks”.

The pact is projected as a comprehensive one that would be worth 34 billion pounds. Britain’s Labour Party and trade experts have been arguing that the FTA would help Narayana Murthy, and Akshata, make big financial gains.

Alan Manning, a professor of economics at the London School of Economics, was quoted as saying: “As the Prime Minister’s family may have a direct financial interest in any deal on immigration, he should recuse himself from this part of the negotiations to avoid any perception of conflict of interest.”

The cross-party House of Commons Business and Trade Select Committee, chaired by Labour MP Darren Jones, has been urging Sunak to declare his interests upfront. “As the Prime Minister recently learned, it’s important he declares any interests properly. I expect him to do so in respect of the India trade deal too,” Jones was quoted as saying.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has warned the Business and Trade Select Committee against conducting a trip to India in the coming months to examine issues around a potential deal, said The Observer.

“The committee was advised by the government that it would be better to visit India next year instead of during sensitive trade negotiations,” Jones told the newspaper.