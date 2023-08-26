6 ways in which Delhi is preparing for the G20 Summit

All eyes are on Delhi as the city is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 summit, scheduled for September 9-10 at the revamped Pragati Maidan. With the delegations of over 20 member countries and other invitees converging on the city, the city is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a grand, incident-free event.

Here's how the city is getting ready:

1. Luxury cars: Luxury cars worth crores are being brought to Delhi from Mumbai, Chandigarh, and other cities. The high-profile event demands an impressive fleet of high-end cars to accommodate delegates and guests. Cab rental firms with a collection of luxury vehicles are stepping up to meet the ever-increasing demand.

2. Fleet expansion: Delhi Cab operators are renting luxury cars and expanding their fleets. With the demand surging beyond local capacity, cab firms are purchasing new luxury cars to cater to the requirements of the G20 summit. Around 30-35 Mercedes E and S class luxury cars have already been procured from Delhi and other cities like Mumbai, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

3 Beautification: The city's civic body is on a beautification mission to spruce up the urban landscape before the G20 summit. This includes installation of artistic fountains, sculptures, and flower pots along key roads.

4. Roads, and pathways being spruced up: While infrastructure upgrades are in full swing, footpaths are being refurbished and walls are being given fresh coats of paint. Iconic roads like Janpath and Sansad Marg have been decorated with newly installed fountains

5 Cleanliness campaign: Delhi has initiated a cleanliness campaign using Mechanised Road Sweeping (MRS) machines across New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) regions. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has launched this effort and is being led by DANICS probationers to ensure the city looks spick and span.

6. Security preparations: As the G20 Summit is an event of global significance, security is a top priority. The Delhi Police, along with units from CISF, CRPF, ITBP, BSF, and SSB, have been preparing under the watchful eyes for the summit. Intensive training and coordination are underway to ensure the safety of world leaders and dignitaries.