Wangchuk appeals for 'peace' as Gen-Z protest turns violent; says 'damages our cause'
Youths demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh clash with police and attack BJP office in Leh after two people on hunger strike were hospitalised
As violent protests broke out in Leh with hundreds of young protestors taking to the streets, Sonam Wangchuk, activist and long-standing advocate of statehood for Ladakh, on Wednesday (September 24) appealed for peace, warning that violence “damages the cause”.
Violent demonstrations broke out in Leh on Wednesday after the hospitalisation of two individuals among the 15, who had been participating in a 35-day hunger strike along with Wangchuk since September 10. The unrest escalated as Ladakhi youth, rallying behind Wangchuk’s demand for Ladakh’s statehood, attacked the BJP office in Leh.
This marks the most significant outbreak of violence in Leh since 1989. Police fired teargas shells and used baton charge after a section of youths allegedly pelted stones. The agitation, pressing for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, also sought to push the Centre to advance talks on the long-pending demands.
'Stop this nonsense'
In a video message, Wangchuk urged protestors to stop and refrain from going on the path of violence and appealed to them to “stop this nonsense”. The violent protests in Leh was driven by Gen-Z, Wangchuk pointed out, who have been unemployed for the last five years. They have been laid off from jobs under some pretext or the other, he said sadly.
"My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause," Sonam Wangchuk said in a post on X.
Anger of youths
Further Wangchuk lamented the scale of destruction, stating, “I’m saddened to report widespread violence and arson in Leh. Several offices and police vehicles have been set ablaze.” He explained that the unrest was triggered by the hospitalisation of two hunger strikers, which ignited public outrage.
“Thousand of youths came to the streets. But this was the anger of the youths, a GenZ revolution, which led them to the streets. They are unemployed for the last five years. They (government) is not giving security to Ladakh,” he added.
The protests were fuelled by the growing perception among Ladakhis that the Union Territory status granted to Ladakh in 2019 has only led to corruption and administrative apathy in the region, while the rights of the people, particularly over land and local employment, have been compromised.
They are also demanding to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh. A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), on October 6.
Hunger strike
Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike along with his supporters demanding statehood for Ladakh and to be listed under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule which grants tribal status and autonomy to certain regions
This was the 15th day of Wangchuk's 35-day hunger strike, which he has now called off.