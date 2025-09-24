Wangchuk appeals for 'peace' as Gen-Z protest turns violent; says 'damages our cause'

As violent protests broke out in Leh with hundreds of young protestors taking to the streets, Sonam Wangchuk, activist and long-standing advocate of statehood for Ladakh, on Wednesday (September 24) appealed for peace, warning that violence “damages the cause”.

Violent demonstrations broke out in Leh on Wednesday after the hospitalisation of two individuals among the 15, who had been participating in a 35-day hunger strike along with Wangchuk since September 10. The unrest escalated as Ladakhi youth, rallying behind Wangchuk’s demand for Ladakh’s statehood, attacked the BJP office in Leh. This marks the most significant outbreak of violence in Leh since 1989. Police fired teargas shells and used baton charge after a section of youths allegedly pelted stones. The agitation, pressing for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, also sought to push the Centre to advance talks on the long-pending demands. 'Stop this nonsense' In a video message, Wangchuk urged protestors to stop and refrain from going on the path of violence and appealed to them to “stop this nonsense”. The violent protests in Leh was driven by Gen-Z, Wangchuk pointed out, who have been unemployed for the last five years. They have been laid off from jobs under some pretext or the other, he said sadly. "My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause," Sonam Wangchuk said in a post on X.

VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH

