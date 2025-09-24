Ladakh protest turns violent ahead of talks with Centre; BJP office in Leh attacked

Violent protests erupted in Leh, on Wednesday (September 24), after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike along with activist Sonam Wangchuk since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their health condition deteriorated on Tuesday (September 23) evening.

The BJP office in Leh was attacked by Ladakhi youth supporting Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike demanding statehood for Ladakh. This is the first time since 1989 that Leh is witnessing violence of such magnitude.

Also Read: Ladakh statehood: Sonam Wangchuk begins 35-day fast in Leh

UT status fuels resentment

The protests were fuelled by the growing perception among Ladakhis that the Union Territory status granted to Ladakh in 2019 has only led to corruption and administrative apathy in the region, while the rights of the people, particularly over land and local employment, have been compromised.

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike along with his supporters demanding that Ladakh be listed under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule to protect the rights of Ladakhi people.

Today marks the 15th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Also Read: Stripped of J-K quota, no infra at home, Ladakhi students on protest path

Protest turns violent

The violence on Wednesday saw Ladakhi youth attacking the local BJP office in Leh and torching security vehicles parked near it.

Police had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob. There have been reports of several Ladakhi people sustaining injuries during the police's counter-charge, with some locals also alleging that they had been "attacked by BJP workers".

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), along with local religious bodies of Leh, had called for a bandh today in protest against the BJP-led Centre's “indifferent” attitude towards the sustained campaign of the Ladakhi people over the issue of Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Fresh round of talks

The Home Ministry had recently announced that it will hold talks with Ladakhi leaders on October 6 while the Leh Apex Body had demanded that the talks be held earlier.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), on October 6.

Back in 1989, Ladakh had erupted in violence over demands by local groups for Ladakh being carved out of the then state of Jammu & Kashmir as a Union Territory. Three people had died in police firing during those protests, which laid the foundation for the setting up of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh).