Ladakh administration denies ‘witch-hunt’ against Sonam Wangchuk

The Ladakh Administration on Tuesday (September 30) refuted allegations of arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk being subjected to a "witch-hunt" or a "smoke-screen" operation, asserting that the actions of the law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents.

Urging the people to let the process of law take its own course, the administration expressed confidence that “together we will bring back normalcy in the peace-loving Leh township and continue with our dialogue process”.

‘Baseless victimisation charges’

The Department of Information and Public Relations stated that the allegations that Wanhchuk was being victimised were baseless and also dismissed the claims of witch-hunting.

"The administration of UT of Ladakh would like to clarify a few issues in the background of a series of press conferences and media statements given by certain sections.

"There have been reports in the media of baseless allegations of victimisation of certain individuals, including Wangchuk, by government agencies. There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen," it said.

‘Agencies acted on credible inputs’

The administration said actions taken by the law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents. “The agencies should be allowed to continue with their investigation impartially without vitiating the process.”

As for alleged financial irregularities by Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), the administration said actions taken by the law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents. “The agencies should be allowed to continue with their investigation impartially without vitiating the process.”

‘Foreign currency violations by HIAL’

It said the case of financial irregularities and foreign currency violations by HIAL is under investigation by agencies. “Prima facie, there is evidence available, which merits such investigation.” Further, the statement said, despite knowing that it is not a recognised university, HIAL is issuing degrees to young men and women, jeopardising their prospects.

“HIAL did not make full disclosure of foreign funds in their balance sheets in the relevant Financial Years. FCRA cancellation of SECMOL is based on clear evidence of multiple violations (not just one).

“After observing these irregularities, appropriate action has been taken. There are established processes and forums available to appeal to the appropriate authorities, which the organisation can resort to,” it said.

‘Wangchuk’s provocative statements’

It said the government had already announced dates for talks on September 20 and had also expressed flexibility for dates, taking into consideration the convenience of the Ladakh leaders.

“Still, Wangchuk made multiple provocative statements. He gave the reference of Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on several occasions from the Anshan venue, trying to incite the public, especially the youth,” it said.

During an interview with Ladakh Express on September 11, Wangchuk stated, “The youth are saying that they do not want peace and Mahatma Gandhi's path is not necessary. People are not scared of the security forces deployed, and if people come out worse, it may happen.

"Before starting his anshan, Wangchuk suggested (Sept 9) people wear masks, caps and hoodies, etc., while participating in the protest, citing Covid as an excuse, though there is no sign of spread of Covid in Ladakh,” it said.

‘Arab Spring-style agitation’

“Wangchuk had suggested 'overthrow' of government on the lines of 'Arab Spring', if their demands were not met, besides putting forth the idea of self-immolation for instigating agitation for this purpose, as happened in Arab countries including Tunisia,” the statement said.

The development comes in the wake of Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife and co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), alleging that a "witch-hunt" was underway to project her husband as an "anti-national." She claimed there was "no need to impose the NSA on Sonam Wangchuk" and asserted that authorities have not provided her with formal documents detailing the charges.

