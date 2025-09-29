Leh Apex Body refuses talks with Centre, KDA demands Wangchuk's release

The Leh Apex Body on Monday (September 29) said that it will not take part in talks with the High Powered Committee of the Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh, urging the authorities to address the atmosphere of fear in the region. During the day, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained following the September 24 violence that claimed four lives and left scores injured.

The KDA, which, along with the Leh Apex Body, is spearheading the agitation for statehood to Ladakh and other constitutional protections, held the Union Territory administration directly responsible for the violence in Leh.

‘Unanimous decision’

Speaking to reporters, Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said that the decision was taken unanimously in the organisation.

"We have unanimously agreed that the situation prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks," said Chhewang.

"We will urge the Home Ministry, UT administration, and the administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there," he added.

KDA demands Wangchuk’s release

As for the Kargil Democratic Alliance, it warned the Centre that its failure to meet Ladakh statehood and other core demands is "alienating" the people in the Himalayan region.

Describing the statehood demand as "not negotiable”, Sajjad Kargili called for the unconditional release of Wangchuk, who was taken in custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in a Jodhpur jail, and other youth leaders detained in Leh.

"At a time when the nation is facing multiple challenges, such treatment of people of Ladakh, a sensitive region, will increase the sense of alienation and insecurity among the people," Kargili said, adding the government should "use wisdom and deal with people sensibly".

"The way bullets were fired, and many were injured, there should be some accountability... This is a big example of why we need democracy," Kargili said.

Slams CRPF

Accusing the UT administration of failing to handle the situation, Kargili pointed out the "lack of preparedness and the decision to open fire".

"The CRPF has failed us. Twenty of our soldiers were martyred on the China border, but the government did not permit to open fire on the Chinese army. What kind of government is this, which has given the order to open fire on the protesters?” he said.

The KDA leader demanded an impartial judicial probe into the violence and accountability from the administration, especially given that it had claimed to have prior intelligence of potential unrest.

"When you have information... Why didn't you take preventive measures? Why did you have to fire?" he asked, comparing the response to the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, where a complete shutdown was enforced.

(With agency inputs)