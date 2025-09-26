Congress says Ladakh anguish must stir govt’s conscience; accuses BJP of 'mudslinging'

The Congress on Friday (September 26) said the distress and anguish of the people of Ladakh must stir the government’s conscience, not just for more rounds of talks, but for fulfilling their legitimate aspirations in full measure at the earliest.

The Opposition party’s statement followed violent protests for statehood on Wednesday (September 24) that left four dead and 90 injured.

Jobs, land under threat

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said that when Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory six years ago, residents had high hopes, but those expectations have turned into “massive disappointment and disenchantment.”

He said Ladakhis have seen their land and job rights come under serious threat, while local governance has been overtaken by the Lieutenant Governor and the bureaucracy.

Despite repeated assurances, demands for protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and an elected legislature have only led to “meetings after meetings”.

Uneasy calm

On Thursday (September 25), an uneasy calm returned to Leh under a strict curfew enforced by police and paramilitary forces.

The shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards had spiralled into violent clashes the previous day.

So far, at least 50 people have been detained in connection with the violence that left four dead and over 80 injured in the clashes.

Authorities handed over the bodies after post-mortems, while recovered bullets were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Traffic remained sparse in Leh under curfew. District magistrate Romil Singh Donk ordered closure of all schools and colleges for two days from Sept 26.

Strategic importance

Ramesh also flagged “great uncertainty” over China’s unilateral changes on the Line of Actual Control and recalled the Prime Minister’s “June 19, 2020, clean chit to China.”

He stressed Ladakh’s profound cultural, ecological, economic, and strategic significance, adding:

“The people of Ladakh have always been proud Indians. Their distress and anguish must awaken the government’s conscience, not just for endless talks, but for meeting their legitimate aspirations in full measure without delay, he said”.

Congress slams BJP

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused BJP leaders and social media influencers of circulating a photo and video falsely identifying an individual as Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag.

“We are pursuing legal action and criminal proceedings against those who not only tried to defame our party but also attempted to incite unrest and deepen divisions,” Khera said.

He added that instead of engaging sensitively with Ladakhis, the BJP and its supporters were resorting to “mudslinging” and exploiting public anger for political gains.

(With agency inputs)