Ready for arrest but that may cause govt more problems: Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk — facing a two-fold attack from the Centre in the form of being blamed for the Leh violence and the cancellation of the FCRA licence of his Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) — has said that he is prepared for arrest.

However, he warned the government on Thursday (September 25) that his imprisonment could create more problems for the government than his freedom and called the home ministry’s act of blaming him for Wednesday’s violent protests a “scapegoat tactic”.

‘Wangchuk in jail more problematic than free Wangchuk’

Reacting to the MHA’s statement, blaming him for provoking the mob violence, Wangchuk said he was prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

“I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years,” he told news agency PTI over the phone. “I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than a free Sonam Wangchuk,” he added.

“To say it (the violence) was instigated by me, or sometimes by the Congress, is to find a scapegoat, rather than addressing the core of the problem, and this will lead us nowhere,” the activist said.

“They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise. At this time, we all need wisdom rather than cleverness because youths are already frustrated,” he added.

Steps will ‘further aggravate’ the situation: Wangchuk

The activist strongly attributed the eruption of violence to anger over long-standing grievances, and reasoned that the real cause is the “frustration of six years of unemployment and unmet promises at every level”.

He accused the government of misleading the public by claiming success on partial job reservations, noting that the main demands for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to protect Ladakh’s tribal status and fragile environment remain “untouched after five years of peaceful appeals”.

Wangchuk said that by employing the “scapegoat tactic”, the government is “not actually taking measures for peace”, but instead taking steps that will “further aggravate” the situation by diverting attention from the people’s core demands.

MHA slaps FCRA order

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that the CBI, acting on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, had launched an inquiry into alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) founded by Wangchuk.

This was soon followed by the report that the MHA had cancelled the FCRA licence of SECMOL with “immediate effect”.

Ladakh’s violent outburst

The statehood for Ladakh movement led by Wangchuk descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel.

As the sun set on what is arguably the worst day of violence since 1989 in the “cold desert”, Wangchuk called off his fortnight-long hunger strike to press for the demands, while authorities clamped curfew in Leh district.

Earlier on Wednesday, groups of youths targeted the local headquarters of the BJP and the Hill Council and set vehicles ablaze. Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Blame on Wangchuk

In a statement on Wednesday night, the Union home ministry alleged that the mob violence was guided by the “provocative statements” of activist Wangchuk and certain “politically motivated” individuals, who were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

The ministry said barring a few unfortunate incidents that happened early on Wednesday, the situation was brought under control by 4 pm and asked everyone not to circulate old and provocative videos in the media and social media.

“It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High Powered Committee (HPC) as well as sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders,” the statement said.

“However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC and have been trying to sabotage the dialogue process,” it said.

LG cries conspiracy

The next HPC meeting has been scheduled for October 6. Meetings have also been planned for September 25 and 26, with leaders from Ladakh.

Terming the events as heart-wrenching, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta had said everyone has the right to speak up in a peaceful manner in a democratic system, but what happened was not spontaneous and was the result of a conspiracy. “We will not spare those people who have spoiled the atmosphere here,” he said.

(With agency inputs)