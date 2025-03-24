Exclusive: Vignesh Puthur's father recounts his rise to dream IPL debut

Kerala-based autorickshaw driver Sunilkumar’s telephone has not stopped ringing since last night.

Friends, relatives and strangers have been calling to congratulate him. For his son, Vignesh Puthur, had just made a dream debut for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and the entire country had taken notice.

Sunilkumar, 56, earns his living as an autorickshaw driver in Perinthalmanna, a small town in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Earlier, he drove a pickup vehicle for a biscuit company. His wife, Bindu PK, is a homemaker.

Vignesh, now 23, is their only child.

Backing the son

A cricket enthusiast himself, Sunilkumar supported his son’s dream from his limited income and resources when he saw the same spark in Vignesh, doing everything he could to nurture it.

“Vignesh was always obsessed with the game,” Sunilkumar told The Federal in an exclusive interview.

“Even as a child, he would spend hours with a ball in his hand. We never had much money, but I made sure he had whatever he needed to play cricket.”

Budding cricketer

Vignesh’s journey began in school cricket where he was identified by local coach Vijayakumar in Perinthalmanna.

Recognising the boy’s potential, Vijayakumar took him under his wing. Soon, Vignesh found himself at the famous Jolly Rovers Club, a name synonymous with producing top-level cricketers.

After finishing his Class 12 exam, Vignesh decided to pursue cricket seriously. Initially, he was a left-arm medium pacer, but it was Arjun, a mentor at Jolly Rovers, who suggested he switch to wrist spin. It turned out to be a life-changing decision.

The first deal

In 2024, he got his first real breakthrough when he was selected to play for Alappuzha Ripples in the inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). His performances there caught the attention of scouts from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he later played as well.

Then came the defining moment of his career – the Mumbai Indians scouting team spotted him in KCL and invited him for a trial.

Mumbai Indians

“We waited for the call, and when it finally came, it was a dream come true,” Sunilkumar recalled.

“We were not sure that he would be picked, but everything fell in place and he got the deal for ₹30 lakhs and that too sharing a dressing room with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jaspreeth Bumra, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav,” said an elated father. It was a moment of immense pride for the Puthur family, but nothing could have prepared them for what happened next.

Vignesh had joined the MI squad but did not expect to play in the season’s early matches. However, fate had other plans.

On the night of the game, he was sitting on the sidelines when Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) turned to him and said: “You’re going in as an impact sub for Rohit.”

Glorious debut match

It took a moment for the reality to sink in. “He called after the match – he was so happy,” Sunilkumar said. “It was a big moment for him. He bowled brilliantly in his first three overs, picking up wickets in each.”

The debut match was a rollercoaster. Vignesh’s exceptional spell in the early overs put Mumbai Indians in a commanding position, but in the death overs, a few big hits by Rachuin Ravindra went against him.

“That’s part of the game,” his father said. “Had it not been for those late sixes, he could have won the match for the team. But we are so, so happy.”

Will Kerala call?

Despite his IPL breakthrough, Vignesh has yet to play for the Kerala senior team. He was called up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy camp but had to leave for Mumbai before he could be included in the team.

“There’s always a next time,” Sunilkumar said. “We hope he gets picked for the Kerala team soon.”

Vignesh’s training schedule with Mumbai Indians has been intense. He was sent to South Africa and Dubai for specialised training sessions, leaving him with little time to return home.

“The schedule is hectic,” his father said. “But he knows this is just the beginning. He has to keep working hard.”

Proud of son

As the IPL season progresses, the small town of Perinthalmanna will be watching closely, cheering for its homegrown talent. Vignesh Puthur’s journey– from playing in local tournaments to making his mark on the grandest stage of T20 cricket – is nothing short of inspiring.

For his father, the dream he once had is now being lived by his son. “I couldn’t make it but he did,” Sunilkumar said with a proud smile. “That’s all that matters.”

Vignesh, a post-graduate in English Literature, is one of the six Malayalis who are playing in the IPL, the others being Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair.