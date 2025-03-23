IPL 2025: Traffic restrictions in Chennai for matches; here’s what you need to know

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced traffic modifications around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, to prevent traffic congestion for the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (March 23).

These traffic diversions will come into effect from 5pm to 11pm on IPL matchdays, beginning this Sunday.

Road diversions

Motorists are advised to take Cathedral Road and RK Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai. Parking facilities will be available on the Marina Beach service road, and access to the stadium will be available through subways as well.

Vehicles with car passes will be allowed to park in designated areas according to their passes. For spectators without passes, these alternative parking facilities and routes have been prepared.

MTC buses, mini-buses and special buses will not be allowed on Wallajah Road. Passengers are instructed to be dropped off at Swami Sivananda Salai, where they can walk through the Press Club Road to reach the stadium.

Auto-rickshaws, taxis and chauffeur-driven vehicles should use Anna Salai to reach Wallajah Road for stadium-drop offs, according to police instructions.

Blocked roads

The entry to Victoria Hostel Road will only be allowed from Bharathi Salai. Bells Road will function as a one-way street that allows access from Bharathi Salai.

Access to Wallajah Road will be blocked. Vehicles travelling from Ratna Cafe towards Kamarajar Salai via Bharathi Salai are to be directed at the junction of Bells Road and Wallajah Salai junction.

Drivers are expected to follow these traffic rules and diversions.

Sponsored rides

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has collaborated with CSK Cricket Limited to offer sponsored rides for ticket holders. This ride will enable a round-trip metro journey between certain select stations and the Govt Estate Metro Station.

The last metro will depart at 1 am towards both the Wimco Nagar depot and the Airport metro station.

The Southern Railway too will operate three special passenger trains on March 23, 28, April 11, 25, 30 and May 12. Police have urged the public to use MRTS or metro services, including the MRTS Chepauk Railway Station or the Govt Estate Metro Station, to reach the stadium.